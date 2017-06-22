Jun 22, 2017 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Koa Tools: Outcome of board meeting
M/s Koa Tools India hereby informed that the statutory auditor (P.C. Bindal) has resigned from their post and a new statutory auditor( Abhishek Anant & Associates) has been appointed w.e.f 15-06-2017.
