Jun 21, 2017 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Koa Tools: Outcome of board meeting
M/s Koa Tools India Limited is hereby informing BSE regarding the outcome of Board Meeting held on 12-06-2017. It has been decided in the meeting that the company will change its name from Koa Tools India Limited to White & Brooks Industries Limited subject to the name availability from the ROC.
