KNR Construct board to consider final dividend

KNR Constructions Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Stand alone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider to recommend final dividend, if any, for the F.Y. 2016-17.Further, pursuant to the Company's Policy & Internal Code of Conduct on Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing / trading in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from May 19, 2017 to June 02, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Company's Directors/Officers and designated employees of the Company.Source : BSE