KNR Construct’s board meeting held on May 30, 2017

With reference to the above cited subject, It is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 30th day of May 2017 at 1.30 P.M at Hyderabad inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Stand alone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017 and to consider to recommend final dividend, if any, for the F.Y. 2016-17. Further, it is informed that pursuant to the Company's Policy & Internal Code of Conduct on Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing / trading in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from 19th May 2017 to 2nd June 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Company's Directors/Officers and designated employees of the Company.Source : BSE