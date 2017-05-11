May 11, 2017 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KNR Constructions' board meeting on May 30, 2017
It is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 30th day of May 2017 at 1.30 P.M at Hyderabad inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Stand alone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017.
