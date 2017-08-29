Aug 29, 2017 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Knitworth Exports: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part-A of Schedule-III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company will issue the Notice of Postal Ballot to the Share Holders of the Company for the purpose of Shifting of Registered office of the Company from the State of West Bengal to the Union Territory of Daman and Diu.
