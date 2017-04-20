Apr 20, 2017 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Knitworth Expor: Outcome of board meeting
The Company at its Board Meeting dated April 18, 2017 appointed Ms. Chanchal Sethia as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company. Further, the Board accepted the resignation of two Non-Executive Directors- Mr. Rajib Kumar Das and Mr. Kovid Mukherjee.Source : BSE