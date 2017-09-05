KMS Medisurgi: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Tuesday the 5th September, 2017 has inter alia:1)Approved the Audited financial Statement Results for the Half year and year ended 31st March 2017 along with the Auditors' Report and Directors' Report thereon.2)The Board has recommended final dividend Re. 0.05 Per Equity Share (0.5%) of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up aggregating to Rs. 1,65,000/-.Source : BSE