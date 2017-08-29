KMS Medisurgi's board meeting on September 2, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of director of the company will be held on Saturday the 2nd day of September 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 297/301 May Building, Ground Floor, Princes Street, Marine Lines East, Mumbai -400002 to transact the following business:-1. To consider and approve Directors Report for the year ended 31st March, 2017.2. To consider and approve the Financial Statement of the Company along with Auditor Report thereon.3. To approve the Draft notice convening 19th Annual General Meeting and fix the dates for closure of register of members.4. To appoint a Directors in place of Rekha Devang Kanakia who retires by rotation, and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment.5. Any other business with the permission of chair arising out of above business and incidental and ancillary to the business.Source : BSE