Sep 05, 2017 09:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KMS Medisurgi's AGM held on September 30, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 11.30 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company.

KMS Medisurgi's AGM held on September 30, 2017
It is hereby further informed that the 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company shall be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 11.30 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company at 297/301 May Building, Gr. Floor Marine lines (East), Princess Street, Mumbai 400 002 to transact the businesses as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated September 5, 2017 enclosed herewith.Source : BSE

