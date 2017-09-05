KMS Medisurgi's AGM held on September 30, 2017

It is hereby further informed that the 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company shall be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 11.30 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company at 297/301 May Building, Gr. Floor Marine lines (East), Princess Street, Mumbai 400 002 to transact the businesses as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated September 5, 2017 enclosed herewith.Source : BSE