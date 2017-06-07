App
Jun 06, 2017 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KMF Builders: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of KMF Builders and Developers Limited (Company) was held on 06th June, 2017.

KMF Builders: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that Meeting of Board of Directors of KMF Builders and Developers Limited (Company) was held on 06th June, 2017 due to adjournment of meeting . The Board inter alia has transacted the following Businesses:
1.Consider and approved Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and also approved statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Period ended on March 31, 2017
2.Considered and took note of Auditors Report on Financial Results for the Period ended on March 31, 2017
3.The Board has considered Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for the Quarter ended on March 31, 2017 and others agenda's


The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 11:30 a.m and concluded at 5.30 p.m


Source : BSE

