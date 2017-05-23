KMF Builders' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of KMF Builders & Developers Limited (‘the company') will be held on Tuesday 30th May, 2017 at 11.30 am at 4E/15, Ashoka Centre Jhandewalan New Delhi-110055 , inter-alia, to consider and approve, amongst other items of Agenda, audited Financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Please find enclosed copy of public notice advertised one in National English daily newspaper and other in Regional Language daily newspaper. ? Financial Express ?Samyukta KarnatakaSource : BSE