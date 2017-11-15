KLG Capital Services - Outcome of board meeting

Approval of Unaudited Financial Statements along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.
KLG Capital is in the Finance - Investments sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 2.86 crore.
The company management includes Gayathri Ramachandran - Chairperson, V Ramanan - Director, Nikhil Gandhi - Director, Nilesh Mehta - Director, J Alexander - Addnl.Independent Director.
It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 530771.Its Registered office is at SKIL House, 209, Bank Street Cross Lane,,Fort, Mumbai,Maharashtra - 400023Source : BSE