Amruta Giradkar ceases to be company secretary of KLG Capital

Pursuant to Regulation of 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that Ms. Amruta Giradkar has ceased to be the Company Secretary of the Company with effect from closing hours of September 14, 2017, since , she has tendered her resignation due to personal reasons.She shall also cease to be the Whole-time Key Managerial Personnel (in the category of Company Secretary) in terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 with effect from closing hours of September 14, 2017.Kindly take the same on your records.Thanking you,Yours truly,For KLG Capital Services Limited,Chakradhar DasManagerSource : BSE