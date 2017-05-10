App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 10:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kkalpana Ind's board meting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 at 02:30 P.M.

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the 1st of 2017-18 meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 at 02:30 P.M. ,inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company, for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 and Recommendation of dividend, if any for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, in terms of Insider Trading Code of the Company the trading window for dealing in equity shares of the Company shall remain closed for all directors and designated employees with effect from 23rd May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive) for publication of the Audited Financial Results of the Company and payment of Dividend, if any, for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE

