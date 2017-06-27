App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 27, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kitex Garments: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you the that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, viz., 24th June, 2017 have allotted 1,90,00,000 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each as fully paid-up bonus shares, in the ratio of 2 Equity shares for every 5 equity shares.

Kitex Garments: Outcome of board meeting
Further to our letter no KGL/141st BD/28042017 dated April 28, 2017 on the captioned subject and in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you the that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, viz., 24th June, 2017 have allotted 1,90,00,000 Equity Shares of Re.1/- each as fully paid-up bonus shares, in the ratio of 2 Equity shares for every 5 equity shares held to the eligible members whose names appear on the register of members /list of beneficial owners as on 23rd June, 2017, being the record date fixed for this purpose.
