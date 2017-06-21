Kitex Garments' board meeting on June 24, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at the Registered Office of the Company on Saturday, June 24, 2017 to approve allotment of Bonus Shares as per shareholders approval received at the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on June 19, 2017.Source : BSE