May 17, 2017 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kisan Mouldings' board meeting on May 29, 2017
We hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kisan Mouldings Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kisan Mouldings Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company to approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE