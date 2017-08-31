Aug 31, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kisan Mouldings' board meeting on September 2, 2017
Kisan Mouldings Limited hereby informs that the Board of Directors Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 02nd September, 2017 from 11.30 a.m. onwards at the Registered Office of the Company to revise the day, date, time and venue for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting
