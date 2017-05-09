May 09, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company recommends 100% dividend
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 09, 2017, has recommended a Dividend of 100 percent (Rs. 10/- per share) out of the profits subject to the approval of the Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled on July 27, 2017.
