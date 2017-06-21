Kirloskar Oil signs definitive agreements to acquire 100% equity shares of La-Gajjar Machineries

Subject: Update – Acquisition of 100% equity shares of La-Gajjar Machineries Private LimitedIn furtherance to our letter dated 20 June 2017 on the captioned subject, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, this is to inform you that the Company has signed Definitive Agreements on 21 June 2017.You are requested to take the same on record.Source : BSE