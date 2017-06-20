Kirloskar Oil's board of directors meeting held on June 19, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on June 19, 2017, had approved the proposal for acquisition of 100% equity shares of La-Gajjar Machineries Private Limited (LGM). This is subject to signing of Definitive agreements. Please find attached details of the proposed acquisition under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9 September 2015.You are requested to take the same on record.Source : BSE