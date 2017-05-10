Kirloskar Oil Engines: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015: The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 10 May 2017 has recommended the final dividend of Rs. 5/- (250%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2016-17 subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and shall be paid through National Electronic Clearing System (NECS) or vide our dividend warrants, as the case may be. The dividend if approved by the shareholders shall be paid on or before 28 August 2017.Source : BSE