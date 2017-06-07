Kirloskar Oil: Notice of Book Closure

This is to inform you that:Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company i.e. Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited will remain closed from Saturday, 29 July 2017 to Friday, 4 August 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of declaration of Dividend for the Financial Year 2016-17 at the 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 4 August 2017 at 11.45 am at Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, Raja Bahadur Mill Road, Pune – 411001.You are requested to take note of the same.Source : BSE