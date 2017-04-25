Kirloskar Oil Engines' board meeting on May 10, 2017

This is to inform you that: 1.Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 10 May 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2017 and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31 March 2017. The Board of Directors in the aforesaid meeting will also consider the recommendation of dividend, if any for the financial year 2016-17. 2.Trading Window closure: The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from 27 April 2017 to 12 May 2017 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. You are requested to take the same on record.Source : BSE