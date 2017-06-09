Jun 09, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kirloskar Oil fixes Book Closure for Final Dividend & AGM
Kirloskar Oil Engines has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 29, 2017 to August 4, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Final Dividend & 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 4, 2017.
