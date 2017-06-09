App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 09, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kirloskar Oil fixes Book Closure for Final Dividend & AGM

Kirloskar Oil Engines has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 29, 2017 to August 4, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Final Dividend & 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 4, 2017.

Kirloskar Oil fixes Book Closure for Final Dividend & AGM
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 29, 2017 to August 04, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Final Dividend & 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 04, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.