Jan 04, 2018 10:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kirloskar Oil Engines' board meeting on January 19, 2018

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 19 January 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2017.

 
 
This is to inform you that

1. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 19 January 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2017.

2. Trading Window closure: The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from 10 January 2018 to 23 January 2018 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

You are requested to take the same on record.

Source : BSE
The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

