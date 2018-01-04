Kirloskar Oil Engines' board meeting on January 19, 2018

This is to inform you that1. Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 19 January 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2017.2. Trading Window closure: The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from 10 January 2018 to 23 January 2018 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders of the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.You are requested to take the same on record.Source : BSE