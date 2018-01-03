Kirloskar Industries' board meeting on January 18, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 18 January 2018, inter alia; to consider and take on record Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2017.Please be informed that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from 10 January 2018 to 23 January 2018, (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct of Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of Kirloskar Industries Limited under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.You are requested to take the same on record.Source : BSE