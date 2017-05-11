App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 11, 2017 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kirloskar Industries: Outcome of board meeting

Kirloskar Industries: Outcome of board meeting
1.Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Regulations, this is to inform you that: a.Based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Mr. D. Sivanandhan (holding DIN 03607203), has been co-opted as an Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from 11 May 2017. Mr. D. Sivanandhan is not related to any Director of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 9.30 a.m. and concluded at 2.55 p.m. You are requested to take the same on your record.Source : BSE

