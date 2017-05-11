Kirloskar Industries approves dividend

2.Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Regulations, this is to inform you that: a.The Board of Directors has recommended a Dividend of Rs. 20 (200%) per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the Financial Year 2016-17, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The dividend, if approved by the members shall be paid on or after the date of said Annual General Meeting. The date of book closure for the entitlement of such dividend and Annual General Meeting shall be decided and informed in due course of time. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 9.30 a.m. and concluded at 2.55 p.m. You are requested to take the same on your record.Source : BSE