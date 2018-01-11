Kirloskar Ferrous Industries' board meeting on January 24, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 24 January 2018 to consider and approve, inter-alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2017.We further inform that the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from Monday, 15 January 2018 to Saturday, 27 January 2018 (both days inclusive) as per the Code of Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders of the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE