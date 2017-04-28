Apr 28, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has recommended the Dividend of Rs. 1.75 per equity share of Rs. 5 each (i.e. 35 percent) for the financial year 2016-2017, for approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Dividend, if declared by the Members at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid on or before 22 August 2017.Source : BSE