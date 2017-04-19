App
Apr 19, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kirloskar Brothers' board meeting on May 17, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Pune, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Pune, inter-alia, the following: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017, 2.To consider recommendation of dividend if any, on the equity shares for the financial year 2016 -17. Further to this, we wish to inform you that the trading window shall remain closed from April 20, 2017 to May 19, 2017 (both the days inclusive). This is for your information please.Source : BSE

