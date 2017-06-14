App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 14, 2017 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kirloskar Bros - Annual General Meeting on July 27,2017
This is to inform you that:

1.The 97th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2017, will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at its Corporate Office – ‘Yamuna', S. No. 98 (3 -7), Baner, Pune 411 045;

2.The record date for the entitlement of Dividend would be Friday, July 14,2017;

3.In terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014, the Company has fixed Thursday, July 20, 2017, as a cut–off date to record the entitlement of the shareholders to cast their votes at the 97th Annual General Meeting (AGM) by electronic means. Consequently, the same cut-off date i.e. July 20, 2017 would be applicable to the shareholders, who do not cast their votes electronically, to cast their votes at the AGM.

The Company would be availing the E- Voting services of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

This is for your information and records please.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

