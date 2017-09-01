App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kirloskar Electric's board meeting on September 08, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of directors of the company will be held on September 08, 2017 at the Corporate Office, PB. No 5555, Malleswaram West, Bengaluru – 560055 to consider, inter-alia, the Ind-AS compliant unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Kirloskar Electric's board meeting on September 08, 2017
This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of directors of the company will be held on September 08, 2017 at the Corporate Office, PB. No 5555, Malleswaram West, Bengaluru – 560055 to consider, inter-alia, the Ind-AS compliant unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

In this connection, it is further informed that the 'Trading Window' of the company will remain closed for the period from September 02, 2017 to September 10, 2017 (i.e., till the expiry of 48 hours from the announcement of the outcome of the meeting).

This is for your information and dissemination.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.