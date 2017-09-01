Kirloskar Electric's board meeting on September 08, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of Board of directors of the company will be held on September 08, 2017 at the Corporate Office, PB. No 5555, Malleswaram West, Bengaluru – 560055 to consider, inter-alia, the Ind-AS compliant unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.In this connection, it is further informed that the 'Trading Window' of the company will remain closed for the period from September 02, 2017 to September 10, 2017 (i.e., till the expiry of 48 hours from the announcement of the outcome of the meeting).This is for your information and dissemination.Source : BSE