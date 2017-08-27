Kiri Industries: Outcome of board meeting

1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017;2. Appointment of M/s. Pramodkumar dad & Associates, Chartered Accounts in place of M/s V. D. Shukla & Co., Chartered Accounts as Statutory Auditors of the Company;3. Fixed date of Annual General Meeting on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at Ahmedabad Management Association, ATIRA Campus, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai Marg, Ahmedabad - 380 015.Source : BSE