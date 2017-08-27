Aug 26, 2017 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kiri Industries: Outcome of board meeting
1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017;
2. Appointment of M/s. Pramodkumar dad & Associates, Chartered Accounts in place of M/s V. D. Shukla & Co., Chartered Accounts as Statutory Auditors of the Company;
3. Fixed date of Annual General Meeting on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at Ahmedabad Management Association, ATIRA Cam
3. Fixed date of Annual General Meeting on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at Ahmedabad Management Association, ATIRA Campus, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai Marg, Ahmedabad - 380 015.Source : BSE
