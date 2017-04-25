App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 24, 2017 09:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kiran Vyapar's CO Aakash Jain resigns

We would like to inform you that Mr. Aakash Jain, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer has resigned on March 31, 2017.

Kiran Vyapar's CO Aakash Jain resigns
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Mr. Aakash Jain, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer has resigned on March 31, 2017 and has been relieved from the services of the Company on the close of the working hours on April 24, 2017. This is for your kind information and perusal. Thanking You, Yours Faithfully, For Kiran Vyapar Limited Lakshmi Niwas Bangur DirectorSource : BSE

