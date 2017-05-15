App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kiran Vyapar to consider dividend

Kiran Vyapar Ltd has informed BSE that the a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2017, to recommend dividend for the said year, if any

Kiran Vyapar Ltd has informed BSE that the a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2017, to recommend dividend for the said year, if any.

Further, as per Company’s Code of Conduct framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from May 16, 2017 to May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) in view of the consideration of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2017. The Trading window will open for trading from May 30, 2017.Source : BSE

