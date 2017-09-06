Kiran Print Pack's AGM on September 29, 2017

Pursuant to Compliance with the provisions of Regulations 30 and other regulation as applicable of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. We are enclosing herewith the notice of 28th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Kiran Print Pack Limited will be held on Friday, 29th September 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at W- 166 E, TTC Industrial Area, MIDC Pawane, Navi Mumbai- 400709The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 23rd September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE