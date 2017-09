Kiran Print's AGM September 29, 2017

Covering and Notice of AGMCut-off date for e-voting (ROM to CDSL) 22/09/2017E-voting open 26/09/2017 : 9.00AME-voting close 28/09/2017 : 5.00 PMBook closure 23/09/2017 To29/09/2017AGM: Friday, 29th September 2017 at 10.00 a.m. at the Registered OfficeSource : BSE