KIOCL - Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors at its Meeting held on today i.e. November 13, 2017 commenced at 11.00 AM and concluded at 2.30 PM has approved inter-alia the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2017 alongwith the Limited Review Report for the aforesaid period.Source : BSE