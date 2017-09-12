Kings Infra Ventures' board meeting on December 09, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Kings Infra Ventures Limited will be held on Saturday, 9th December, 2017 at 2.30 pm at 14B, 14th Floor, The Atria, Opp Gurudwara Temple, Thevara, Ernakulam, Kerala-682015 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results, Limited Review Report and Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the quarter and/ half year ended 30th September 2017.Source : BSE