Kings Infra Ventures' appoints Meera Cyriac Company Secretary & CO

Kings Infraventures Limited has informed that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 15, 2017 has transacted the Ms. Meera Cyriac is appointed as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the company.
