Kings Infra's board meeting on September 13, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Kings Infra Ventures Limited will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 11 am at 14B, 14th Floor, The Atria, Opp Gurudwara Temple, Thevara, Ernakulam, Kerala-682015 to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.Source : BSE