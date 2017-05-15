App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kings Infra Ventures' board meeting on May 29, 2017

We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Kings Infra Ventures Limited will be held on Monday, May 29, 2017.

Kings Infra Ventures' board meeting on May 29, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Kings Infra Ventures Limited will be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 11 a.m at Kings Infra Ventures Limited, Behind Kavalakkal Devi Temple, Gandhi Nagar, Kadavanthra, Ernakulam, Kerala-682020 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017. Further as per Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed for all connected persons of the Company from 22nd May 2017 to 31st May 2017 (both days inclusive) You are requested to take the same on your record.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.