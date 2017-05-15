Kings Infra Ventures' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Kings Infra Ventures Limited will be held on Monday, May 29, 2017 at 11 a.m at Kings Infra Ventures Limited, Behind Kavalakkal Devi Temple, Gandhi Nagar, Kadavanthra, Ernakulam, Kerala-682020 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017. Further as per Company's Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed for all connected persons of the Company from 22nd May 2017 to 31st May 2017 (both days inclusive) You are requested to take the same on your record.Source : BSE