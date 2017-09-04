Kinetic Trust's AGM on September 28, 2017

SirThis is to inform that Annual Genera Meeting of Kinetic Trust Limited will be held on Thursday the 28th day of 2017 at 12.30 p.m. at the registered office of the company.Notice pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 is hereby given that the Register of Members of the Company will remain closed from 22nd September, 2017 to 28th September, 2017 and cut-off date for members eligible to cast votes is 21st September, 2017 in connection with forth coming Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 28th day of September, 2017.Source : BSE