App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 16, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kinetic Engineering: Resignation of Company Secretary/Compliance Officer

Kinetic Engineering gas informed about the resignation of Sourav Chowdhary as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from September 13, 2017 and appointment of Deepal Shah as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from September 14, 2017.

Kinetic Engineering: Resignation of Company Secretary/Compliance Officer
1. Resignation of Mr Sourav Chowdhary as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from 13.09.2017.

2. Appointment of Mrs Deepal Shah as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from 14.09.2017.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.