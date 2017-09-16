Sep 16, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Kinetic Engineering: Resignation of Company Secretary/Compliance Officer
Kinetic Engineering gas informed about the resignation of Sourav Chowdhary as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from September 13, 2017 and appointment of Deepal Shah as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from September 14, 2017.
1. Resignation of Mr Sourav Chowdhary as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from 13.09.2017.
2. Appointment of Mrs Deepal Shah as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company with effect from 14.09.2017.Source : BSE
