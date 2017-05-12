KIFS Financial Services to consider final dividend

KIFS Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and to recommend final dividend, if any, decided by the board of directors.Further, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company would remain closed for insiders of the company from May 15, 2017 to May 24, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE