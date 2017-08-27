KIC Metaliks' board meeting held on August 25, 2017

This is to inform you that our Company has adopted for IND-AS for the first time from this financial year (i.e. 2017-18) and a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 25.08.2017 for adoption of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017as permissible vide SEBI Circular No. CRI/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 5th July, 2016.Thus we will be uploading the aforesaid financial results on the BSE portal on 25.08.2017 after completion of our Board Meeting.Source : BSE