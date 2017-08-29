KIC Metaliks: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 25th August, 2017, inter alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the following:1) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.2) Draft Notice for calling the 30th Annual General meeting of the Company. The Annual general meeting of the Company will be held on 21.09.2017 at 10:00 AM at 'Rotary Sadan' (Shripati Singhania Hall), 94/2, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata 700 020, West Bengal.Source : BSE