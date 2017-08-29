App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KIC Metaliks: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 25th August, 2017, inter alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the following:

1) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

2) Draft Notice for calling the 30th Annual General meeting of the Company. The Annual general meeting of the Company will be held on 21.0

KIC Metaliks: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 25th August, 2017, inter alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the following:

1) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

2) Draft Notice for calling the 30th Annual General meeting of the Company. The Annual general meeting of the Company will be held on 21.09.2017 at 10:00 AM at 'Rotary Sadan' (Shripati Singhania Hall), 94/2, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata 700 020, West Bengal.

Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.